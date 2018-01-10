Missing Persons Sought in Cabell, Wayne Counties

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Jenkins. JJ as he is known was last seen in the River Park Drive area of Ona, WV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Field Office at 304-743-1594.

In addition, the Ceredo Police Department is looking for two teens who left the Golden Girls Group Home Jan. 2.

Briana King is described as a white female, 5' 2", weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Laken Johnson is described as a white female, 5' 5", weighing 194 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 304-453-1411 or leave a time at https://ceredopolice.com/tip-line.



