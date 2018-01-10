Most read
Missing Persons Sought in Cabell, Wayne Counties
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 14:54 Updated 6 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Anyone with information is urged to call the Field Office at 304-743-1594.
In addition, the Ceredo Police Department is looking for two teens who left the Golden Girls Group Home Jan. 2.
Briana King is described as a white female, 5' 2", weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.
Laken Johnson is described as a white female, 5' 5", weighing 194 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Call 304-453-1411 or leave a time at https://ceredopolice.com/tip-line.