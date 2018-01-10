"1984", "Spelling Bee" on stage soon

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Jan 12, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK



Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Fri-Sat Jan 12-13 / 19-20 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Jan 14 and 21 at 2:30pm

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

Adults $17 / $15 Students/ Seniors

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com



UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3

Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

All tickets $20

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Always Patsy Cline"

January 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, & 28th, 2018 and February 2nd & 3rd, 2018

Player's Theatre, 229 Putnam Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750

https://www.broadwayworld.com/west-virginia/article/BWW-Feature-ALWAYSPA...

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

Kanawha Players

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm

La Belle Theatre

311 D St, South Charleston, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Student Group of 4 For $40

304-343-PLAY

https://www.facebook.com/events/1644659602262664/permalink/1695696103825680/

"1984" (Play)

The Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees

606.324.0007

paramountartscenter.com

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)

Astral Theatre Collective

Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV

All tickets $15



AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: ”Shrek the Musical" (Musical Comedy)

and children’s preshow, “Disney’s Lion King Kids”

HART in the Park (Huntington Area Regional Theatre)

Sat Jan 20 from 9am-5pm

Sun Jan 21 from 1pm-5pm

St Cloud Commons

1701 Jackson Ave, Huntington, WV

SHOW DATES: Fri-Sun, June 15-17 / 22-24 / 29,30 and July 1 / and July 6-8

Prepare 30 seconds of a musical theatre song and dress appropriately as there will be some dancing involved

Ages 5 - 105 for “Shrek”

9th grade and under for “Lion King KIDs”

Email us at hartinthepark@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/307201979780884??ti=ia

AUDITIONS FOR: "To Kill a Mockingbird" (Play)

By Harper Lee

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sun Jan 14 at 7pm

Mon Jan 15 at 7pm

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

SHOW DATES: April 20-22 / 27-29

http://www.actors-guild.com/to-kill-a-mockingbird.html