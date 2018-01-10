"1984", "Spelling Bee" on stage soon

 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 15:09 Updated 11 hours ago

By Ryan Hardiman

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Jan 12, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. 

ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Peter and the Starcatcher" (Musical)


Actors Guild of Parkersburg 
Fri-Sat Jan 12-13 / 19-20 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Jan 14 and 21 at 2:30pm
724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV
Adults $17 / $15 Students/ Seniors 
http://www.actors-guild.com/buy-tickets.html or at the box office. Get 50% off two or more adult tickets on opening night, Fri Jan 12th. Sat Jan 13 will be hospitality night and will include free refreshments.

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild 
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3
Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
All tickets $20
charlestonlightoperaguild.org

 

"Always Patsy Cline"

January 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, & 28th, 2018 and February 2nd & 3rd, 2018

Player's Theatre, 229 Putnam Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750

https://www.broadwayworld.com/west-virginia/article/BWW-Feature-ALWAYSPA...

 

 

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Student Group of 4 For $40
304-343-PLAY
https://www.facebook.com/events/1644659602262664/permalink/1695696103825680/

 

"1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees
606.324.0007
paramountartscenter.com

 

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm 
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
March 16,17,23,24 @ 8pm and 18 and 25 @ 2pm. 
All tickets $15


AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: ”Shrek the Musical" (Musical Comedy)
and children’s preshow, “Disney’s Lion King Kids”
HART in the Park (Huntington Area Regional Theatre)
Sat Jan 20 from 9am-5pm
Sun Jan 21 from 1pm-5pm
St Cloud Commons
1701 Jackson Ave, Huntington, WV
SHOW DATES: Fri-Sun, June 15-17 / 22-24 / 29,30 and July 1 / and July 6-8
Prepare 30 seconds of a musical theatre song and dress appropriately as there will be some dancing involved
Ages 5 - 105 for “Shrek”
9th grade and under for “Lion King KIDs”
Email us at hartinthepark@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/307201979780884??ti=ia

AUDITIONS FOR: "To Kill a Mockingbird" (Play)
By Harper Lee 
Actors Guild of Parkersburg 
Sun Jan 14 at 7pm
Mon Jan 15 at 7pm
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV
SHOW DATES: April 20-22 / 27-29
http://www.actors-guild.com/to-kill-a-mockingbird.html

