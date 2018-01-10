Huntington Swears in New Firefighters

 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 16:07 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Huntington Swears in New Firefighters
Photo Mayor's Office
The Huntington Fire Department swore in seven new firefighters during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 10, at City Hall.

The new probationary firefighters are:

-- Christopher D. Antosiak, 26, of Huntington.
-- Tanner J. Butcher, 23, of Hurricane.
-- Cody C. Franklin, 23, of Pedro, Oho.
-- Christopher T. Darby, 22, of Wayne.
-- Jeremy E. Pitsenbarger, 31, of Huntington.
-- Mark A. Roby, 31, of Chesapeake, Ohio.
-- Morgan S. Vaughn, 26, of South Point, Ohio.

The new hires bring the Fire Department’s staffing level to 94 sworn firefighters. They will undergo seven weeks of training and will then be assigned to a shift and continue their on-the-job training for the next three years.

