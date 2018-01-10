Most read
Huntington Swears in New Firefighters
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 16:07 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press ReleaseThe Huntington Fire Department swore in seven new firefighters during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 10, at City Hall.
-- Christopher D. Antosiak, 26, of Huntington.
-- Tanner J. Butcher, 23, of Hurricane.
-- Cody C. Franklin, 23, of Pedro, Oho.
-- Christopher T. Darby, 22, of Wayne.
-- Jeremy E. Pitsenbarger, 31, of Huntington.
-- Mark A. Roby, 31, of Chesapeake, Ohio.
-- Morgan S. Vaughn, 26, of South Point, Ohio.
The new hires bring the Fire Department’s staffing level to 94 sworn firefighters. They will undergo seven weeks of training and will then be assigned to a shift and continue their on-the-job training for the next three years.