Vermilion Parish teacher gets arrested at Vermilion Parish school board meeting

Teacher Deyshia Hargrave was questioning the school board how they can vote to give the superintendent a raise when school employees have not gotten a raise in years. Security officer from the parish Marshal’s Office told her to leave the room and he would soon arrest her in the hall.

Seconds later, the video shows the security officer forcibly putting Hargrave in handcuffs as other teachers voice outrage.

She objected to a raise from $100,000 to $140,000 a year.

Although the board pressed no charges, Haargrave was booked into jail overnight.

Now, everyone seems to distance themselves from the incident, focusing on the officer.

An updated report is below: