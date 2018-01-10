Secretary of State Mac Warner Releases Voter Registration Statistics for 2017

 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 22:57 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner has released voter registration statistics beginning December 31, 2016 through December 31, 2017. The full report is attached.


Highlights of the report include:

New Voters Registered: Warner reports that there were 45,171 new voters registered since December 31, 2016. That total includes 13,995 high school students from throughout the state.

Outdated Registrations Cancelled: With the support and hard work from all 55 county clerks and the WVSOS Elections Division staff, a total of 86,403 deceased, outdated, duplicate and convicted felon voter registration files were canceled in 2017. The Warner administration has put into place a system of safeguards to continue to clean up voter registration files in each and every county.  

Total Registered Voters: As of December 31, 2017, there are a total of 1,228,123 registered voters in West Virginia. Kanawha County has the largest number of registered voters with 141,466. Wirt County has the smallest number with 4,219 registered voters.

Political Party Numbers: The state Democratic Party ended 2017 with 43.29 percent of total registered voters, followed by the Republican Party with 31.92 percent, the Mountain Party with .16 percent, and the Libertarian Party with .46 percent. Unaffiliated voters made up 21.46 percent of registered voters.

The attached report includes a county-by-county breakdown of all four statistics.

Attachment: 2017 Voter Registration Information
