Most read
- Book Review: Pat McGeehan’s Stoicism and the Statehouse
- CRIME: Two Men Arrested for Counterfeiting at Route 60 Gas Station
- June Harless Center Hall of Fame to induct four this weekend
- Marshall University to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15
- A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series to kick off spring semester celebrating Appalachian identities
- Former Treasurer of Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department pleads guilty for embezzlement
- Final Judges Announced for 2018 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest
- Michael B. Stuart sworn in as United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia
- Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion
- Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions
Secretary of State Mac Warner Releases Voter Registration Statistics for 2017
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 22:57 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Highlights of the report include:
New Voters Registered: Warner reports that there were 45,171 new voters registered since December 31, 2016. That total includes 13,995 high school students from throughout the state.
Outdated Registrations Cancelled: With the support and hard work from all 55 county clerks and the WVSOS Elections Division staff, a total of 86,403 deceased, outdated, duplicate and convicted felon voter registration files were canceled in 2017. The Warner administration has put into place a system of safeguards to continue to clean up voter registration files in each and every county.
Total Registered Voters: As of December 31, 2017, there are a total of 1,228,123 registered voters in West Virginia. Kanawha County has the largest number of registered voters with 141,466. Wirt County has the smallest number with 4,219 registered voters.
Political Party Numbers: The state Democratic Party ended 2017 with 43.29 percent of total registered voters, followed by the Republican Party with 31.92 percent, the Mountain Party with .16 percent, and the Libertarian Party with .46 percent. Unaffiliated voters made up 21.46 percent of registered voters.
The attached report includes a county-by-county breakdown of all four statistics.
Attachment: 2017 Voter Registration Information