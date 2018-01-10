Gallipolis Firm Adds to Design Team

Before coming to Copper Leaf, Kristen also worked at Woodman Design in New Hampshire and Ashley Moyer Interior Design in Zanesville, Ohio. She is currently the Art and Design Director for Freedom Gate Church, where she also serves as an instructor for children's programs, is part of the media team and Operation Christmas Child.

Kristen's design philosophy is to "create and design with a purpose." She says "instead of just creating a space that looks appealing, why not create something spectacular that combines both form and function. Designing with this kind of approach affects the way people live and work within the space. Their mood and use of the space is touched by the aesthetically pleasing and functional design that we as designers put into that place."

In addition to providing a comprehensive array of design and project management services to residential and commercial clients, Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio is a dealer for Hunter Douglas Window Shades and offers an extensive selection of furnishings and accessories. All of these can be seen at the showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio.

The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com, showcases the company’s portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, including Houzz, Facebook and Instagram.