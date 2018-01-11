Awadh recognized as January Resident of the Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Hesham Awadh , M.D., has been selected as the January Resident of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Awadh is completing his third and final year as an internal medicine resident.

“It is important to recognize residents and fellows who are providing excellent care of patients on a daily basis and who are also dedicated and committed to excelling academically,” Wehner said. “It is indeed a pleasure to recognize Dr. Awadh as our first Resident of the Month for the new year.”

Nominated by several colleagues, Awadh was described as “an example of an excellent physician who goes above and beyond to help his team. Awadh is truly an amazing and caring person and physician.”

Awadh has been commended by several family members of patients for providing wonderful care of their loved ones. Internal medicine residency program director Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D., said she was very proud of the physician Awadh has become during this training.



"He is an extraordinary resident who goes above and beyond to care for his patients,” Patton-Tackett said. “Not only is he gifted with remarkable clinical knowledge and patient care abilities, but he shines academically as well. He is an incredible team player and will assist his team members in any way possible. There is no doubt that Hesham will thrive in his fellowship and in his chosen career."

Awadh graduated from the University of Jordan Faculty of Medicine. After completion of the internal medicine residency in June, Awadh is scheduled to begin a fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Texas - MD Anderson Center.

As part of his recognition as the January Resident of the Month, Awadh received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.



