WV Benefit Cards to be Mailed
Friday, January 12, 2018 - 01:35 Updated 34 min ago Edited from a Press Release
If you lose your medical ID card, you can print a copy through West Virginia inROADS, www.wvinroads.org, DHHR’s online benefit system. You may also request a copy of your medical ID card by calling the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212 or by calling your case worker at your local DHHR office.
If you have questions about the new medical ID cards, contact your case worker or the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.