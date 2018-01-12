CRIME: HPD Executes Two Warrants; Wanton Endangerment Report

 Friday, January 12, 2018 - 02:38 Updated 40 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police on Jan. 10-11, 2018 executed two arrest warrants at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at 28th Street and Roby Road. The only other Jan. 10 arrest was for joyriding /habitual DUI in the 600 block of 7th Street.

A wanton endangerment involving a firearm and burglary was reported at about 3 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 1500 block of West Road. A brandishing incident coupled with unlawful restraint and domestic battery was reported Jan. 10 at 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Francis Street. 

Other incidents included a petit larceny (Jan. 7), domestic battery (Jan. 9) and joyriding (Jan. 9). 

 

