Electric car charging station now available on Huntington campus

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 12:50 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Electric car charging station now available on Huntington campus

Marshall University today unveiled an electric vehicle (EV) charging station on its Huntington campus.

 

The station is now operational in the pay parking lot adjacent to Corbly Hall, at the corner of John Marshall Dr. and Fifth Ave. It is the first EV charging station on campus and is available for public use.

The dual unit station, with two “Level 2” chargers, is self-service and easy to operate. Charging is free. Users can just “pull up and plug in,” leaving their vehicles at the charging station while they are in class or attending university events. Users will be required to pay the standard fee for the parking space.

Marshall biological sciences instructor and electric car enthusiast Dr. Fredrick “Rick” Walker donated the charging station.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert thanked Walker for the donation at the unveiling ceremony today, saying, “Rick’s generous gift supports not only Marshall’s commitment to sustainability, it also will be an incredible learning tool for our entire university community.”

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus