Electric car charging station now available on Huntington campus

The station is now operational in the pay parking lot adjacent to Corbly Hall, at the corner of John Marshall Dr. and Fifth Ave. It is the first EV charging station on campus and is available for public use.

The dual unit station, with two “Level 2” chargers, is self-service and easy to operate. Charging is free. Users can just “pull up and plug in,” leaving their vehicles at the charging station while they are in class or attending university events. Users will be required to pay the standard fee for the parking space.

Marshall biological sciences instructor and electric car enthusiast Dr. Fredrick “Rick” Walker donated the charging station.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert thanked Walker for the donation at the unveiling ceremony today, saying, “Rick’s generous gift supports not only Marshall’s commitment to sustainability, it also will be an incredible learning tool for our entire university community.”