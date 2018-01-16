Realtor Hires Business Administrator

 Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Realtor Hires Business Administrator

Lorre Wilson of Old Colony Realtors has hired  Tricia Ball as Business Administrator for her office. Ball becomes  part of the team effective January 29th, 2018. 

Tricia has a bachelor's degree in journalism with a major in public relations and a minor in business administration from West Virginia University. She went on to receive her master's degree in higher education administration from the University of Florida, where she then launched her professional career.

Most recently, Tricia was a marketing account manager, where she specialized in promotional events and client services.

Wilson stated, “Investing my business locally in our Tri-State area is important as a native. Diligently working to create opportunity while helping our community and clients buy and sell real estate contributes to our economic development. Bringing Tricia on to administer my office will be a huge asset and I look forward to continued growth”.

