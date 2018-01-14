Most read
Heroin(e) Gained Cinema Eye nomination; Lost to "Rabbit Hunt"
This years awards ceremony took place Jan. 11. The Huntington based "Heroin(e)" was a nominee in the short nonfiction category:
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
Edith+Eddie | Directed by Laura Checkoway
Heroin(e) | Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Little Potato | Directed by Wes Hurley and Nathan M. Miller
Polonaise | Directed by Agnieszka Elbanowska
The Rabbit Hunt | Directed by Patrick Bresnan
Ten Meter Tower | Directed by Maximilien Van Aertryck & Axel Danielson
However, Patrick Bresnan’s The Rabbit Hunt won the award for Outstanding Nonfiction Short, while Ryan White’s The Keepers (Netflix) took the prize for Outstanding Nonfiction Filmmaking for Broadcast or Streaming.
Cinema Eyes emphasizes nonfiction filmmaking in depth and the competition for "Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Nonfiction Filmmaking" Netflix received more awards than any other distributor, winning a total of 6 awards; however, the broadcast nonfiction category illustrates that HBO Documentary Films secured three of those nominations.
These films were nominated in the broadcast/streaming category:
13th
Directed by Ava DuVernay
Abortion: Stories Women Tell
Directed and Produced by Tracy Droz Tragos | For HBO Documentary Films:
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Directed by Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens | Produced by Alexis Bloom, Fisher Stevens, Julie Nives & Todd Fisher | For HBO Documentary Films:
Five Came Back
Directed by Laurent Bouzereau
The Keepers
Directed by Ryan White | For Netflix:
Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison
Directed and Produced by Kristi Jacobson | Produced by Katie Mitchell and Julie Goldman | For HBO Documentary Films:
Incidentally, "Rabbit Hunt" is not among the ten films narrowed for Best Documentary short in the Oscar race. Two film trade publications --- Variety and Hollywood Reporter --- have projected that "Heroin(e)" will be nominated. Oscar noms are due Jan. 23.