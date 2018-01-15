CRIME: Huntington Police Make Three Arrests Jan. 13; Teen Charged with Sept. 30 shooting

Kameron Ziegler, 18. has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with an incident Sept. 30 near the A.D. Lewis field which sparked safety concerns for youth sports by the Tri State Football League. A man about a block from the field was shot in the foot.

Cabell County deputies have charged Joshua Roman of South Point, OHio, with stealing a truck. During the pursuit the accused abandoned the vehicle and jumped into the Mud River. Deputies arrested him after he swam to the other side, according to WSAZ.com.

POLICE BLOTTER

The Huntington Police Department made three arrests Jan. 13 according to its Jan. 14 print out which briefly lists arrests and incidents.

The arrests included three men , two of them on multiple (five and four) charges.

A man arrested at about 7:08 p.m. Jan. 13 at 17th and Charleston has been charged with possession with intent and delivery, receiving and transfer of stolen property, fleeing, obstruction of an officer, and an outstanding warrant.

A 3 p.m. arrest at 12th Street and 9th Avenue resulted in warrant execution, obstruction of an officer, fleeing an officer and a traffic offense.

The third arrest was for DUI.

INCIDENTS

Among Incidents reported on Jan. 13 include two petit larcenies (in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue and 900 block of West 9th Street), felony destruction of property (1600 block of Charleston Avenue) and discharging a firearm within city limits (2000 block of 7th Avenue).