Grafton to present plans to Home Rule Board in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Home Rule Board will meet Wednesday, January 17, to discuss proposals submitted by the City of Grafton to amend its Home Rule Plan regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays, as well as hiring rules for fire service personnel.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. in the offices of the West Virginia Department of Revenue, State Capitol Complex, Building 1, Room W-300.Grafton’s proposals are the only new items on the agenda.

Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy serves as chairman of the Home Rule Board.

“The City of Grafton is looking for ways to remedy common issues facing many cities and towns in our state,” Hardy said. “We look forward to reviewing Grafton’s proposal and hearing from their representatives.”

Grafton’s three proposals are related to:

· Adopting a Brunch Bill that would change the hours alcohol may be served in the city on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m.;

· Reducing the minimum number of eligible candidates for fire civil service hiring from three to one; and

· Removing the residency requirements on applicants for fire service personnel jobs.