CRIME: Two Arrests Multiple Charges
The Jan. 15 arrest occurred in the 500 block of 8th Street for breaking and entering with a separate warrant executed on the suspect.
Police on Jan. 14 at 8:20 a.m. arrested a man at 29th Street and Fifth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance , second offense DUI, and vehicular violations.
Among incidents reported to HPD:
- Grand larceny, felony destruction of property, B & E auto at about 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 700 block of Third Avenue;
- Petit larceny Jan. 13 in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue;
- Two stolen autos , one in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue and one in the 800 block of Third Avenue;
- Domestic battery Jan. 14 at about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue;
-Burglary, receiving and transfer of stolen property in the 1100 block of 20th Street on Jan. 10.
-