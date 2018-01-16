CRIME: Two Arrests Multiple Charges

Huntington's Police Department made two arrests one on Jan. 14 and another about 2:50 a.m. Jan. 15, according to the arrest/incident print out that does not give report specifics.

The Jan. 15 arrest occurred in the 500 block of 8th Street for breaking and entering with a separate warrant executed on the suspect.

Police on Jan. 14 at 8:20 a.m. arrested a man at 29th Street and Fifth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance , second offense DUI, and vehicular violations.

Among incidents reported to HPD:

- Grand larceny, felony destruction of property, B & E auto at about 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 700 block of Third Avenue;

- Petit larceny Jan. 13 in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue;

- Two stolen autos , one in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue and one in the 800 block of Third Avenue;

- Domestic battery Jan. 14 at about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue;

-Burglary, receiving and transfer of stolen property in the 1100 block of 20th Street on Jan. 10.

