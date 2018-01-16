Most read
Marshall classes cancelled today (Tuesday, Jan. 16) beginning at 1:50 p.m.
The cancellation affects evening classes and all the university’s campuses and centers.
Classes beginning earlier than 1:50 p.m. will continue as scheduled. University offices will remain open, as will residence halls and dining services.
Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.
Pending the weather, the university is expected to resume normal operations tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17.