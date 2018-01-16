Marshall classes cancelled today (Tuesday, Jan. 16) beginning at 1:50 p.m.

Due to weather conditions–which are now predicted to worsen throughout the afternoon and into the evening–classes at Marshall University will be cancelled, beginning with the block of classes that begins today (Tuesday, Jan. 16) at 1:50 p.m. or later.

The cancellation affects evening classes and all the university’s campuses and centers.

Classes beginning earlier than 1:50 p.m. will continue as scheduled. University offices will remain open, as will residence halls and dining services.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

Pending the weather, the university is expected to resume normal operations tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17.