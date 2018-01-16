Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigation leads to pain pill prosecutions

Pool admitted that on December 2, 2016, law enforcement found a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag containing 68 forty milligram oxymorphone pills in his proximity in a residence in Lewisburg. Pool also admitted that he possessed the gun and that he possessed the pain pills with intent to distribute. Pool further admitted that he conspired and worked with codefendants Joshua Adam Smith and Nicole Lee Honaker to distribute pain pills in Greenbrier County during November and December 2016, and that approximately 300 forty milligram oxymorphone pills were distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute during this drug trafficking activity.

Pool faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 18, 2018. Smith and Honaker each face up to 20 years in federal prison for drug crimes associated with this investigation when they are sentenced on January 24, 2018.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart commended the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John File is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger is presiding over these cases.

These cases are being prosecuted under the Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative, part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.