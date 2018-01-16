Most read
Cabell, Wayne , Winter Storm Warning Lifted
* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Plan on difficult travel
conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches are
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southern and
western West Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Additional information can be found at
www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages.