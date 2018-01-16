Cabell, Wayne , Winter Storm Warning Lifted

CABELL:



As of 9 pm the warning has been lifted......WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...





* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Plan on difficult travel

conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches are

expected.



* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southern and

western West Virginia.



* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Additional information can be found at

www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus