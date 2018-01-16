Cabell, Wayne , Winter Storm Warning Lifted

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 17:23 Updated 39 min ago
CABELL:

As of 9 pm the warning has been lifted......WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...


* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Plan on difficult travel
conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches are
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southern and
western West Virginia.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Additional information can be found at
www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus