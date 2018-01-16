Cabell Huntington Hospital Recognized as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence

he Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Cabell Huntington Hospital has been named a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) by the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association and Surgical Review Corporation. CHH is the only hospital in West Virginia to receive this accreditation.

"As the first to bring da Vinci® to the region in 2006, Cabell Huntington Hospital continues to lead the region in robotic surgery," said Kevin N. Fowler, president and CEO, CHH. "Earning SRC's accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality care to our patients. The Center of Excellence supports our team's commitment to quality improvement processes and exceeds clinical benchmarks and guidelines. Most importantly, our commitment to excellence improves the health and well-being of our patients. It is an honor to be the only hospital in the state to receive this designation of excellence."

The COERS program was developed to recognize facilities and surgeons worldwide, who are performing robotic procedures and achieving defined standards for patient safety and care quality. The CHH team met rigorous requirements including demonstrating institutional commitment to excellence, surgical experience, patient education and a focus on continuous quality improvement.

"The Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery at CHH was established to advance the science and practice of minimally invasive surgical procedures," said Gerard Oakley, MD, medical director of the Robotics Committee at CHH and professor in the Department of Surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. "SRC's accreditation program requirements and evaluation processes were developed in conjunction with industry leaders. The site inspection conducted by SRC thoroughly reviewed surgical outcomes, data, medical records and internal processes and concluded that CHH demonstrates an unparalleled commitment and ability to consistently deliver safe, effective, evidence-based care."

Robotic surgery provides surgeons with unparalleled precision, dexterity and control that translate to smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery for patients. For more information about Cabell Huntington Hospital's Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery call 304.781.IMIS (4647).