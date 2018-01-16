"Phantom Thread," "Shape of Water" will join "12 Strong"and "Den of Thieves" this weekend in some cinemas

With the Academy Award nominations looming for Tuesday, cinemas have started jockeying their on screen inventory kicking out some of the long time hold overs and adding both mainstream and Award contenders.

"Shape of Water" and "Phantom Thread" will open in the region on a limited slate of screens.

"Den of Thieves," "12 Strong," and "Forever My Girl" premiere as mainstream offerings.

Marquee's FLASHBACK series offers "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" on Wednesday, Jan. 17 @ 3:30 and 7 p.m.

"Alien," the original featuring Sigourney Weaver in her "star" outbreaking role comes in Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 & 24. Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh return for "Gone with the Wind" on Jan. 28 and 31.

ENDING THURSDAY JAN 18 (at various cinemas): Greatest Showman; Three Billboards; Disaster Artist; Pitch Perfect 3; Darkest Hour; Last Jedi (Check individual cinema websites or listings).





NEW THIS WEEK

12 STRONG

Set in the harrowing days following 9/11, a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans - accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare - must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

DEN OF THIEVES

A gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles

FOREVER MY GIRL

T he story of country music super-star Liam Page (Alex Roe) who left his bride, Josie (Jessica Rothe), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam is suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind.

PHANTOM THREADS

Set in the glamour of 1950's post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock's life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. "Phantom Thread" is Paul Thomas Anderson's eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis. Another Awards favorite, especially actor Daniel Day Lewis.

SHAPE OF WATER

An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment It's already delivered multi nominees and multiple wins with Oscar beckoning.

