AT&T is Hiring for about 160 Positions in Huntington

AT&T is hiring about 160 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on January 19, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center located at 2203 Fifth Street Road (former Hills department store)

For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment. For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process. More details are available at work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr