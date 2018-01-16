AT&T is Hiring for about 160 Positions in Huntington

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 19:40 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
AT&T is Hiring for about 160 Positions in Huntington

AT&T is hiring about 160 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on January 19, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  at the center located at 2203 Fifth Street Road (former Hills department store)

 For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment. For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process. More details are available at work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus