New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall

With the New Year came the arrival of new students at INTO Marshall. And with their arrival came a lot of hard work for INTO Staff, Faculty, and International Peer Educators. Student Engagement Coordinator Kenny Jones' hard work started well before any student boarded a plane to the United States.

"While planning for Orientation starts well before the students get here, everything ran smoothly for this orientation due in large part to collaboration and teamwork from all departments to make sure the students had one of the best experiences they could have received," Jones said. "We planned for new changes to be implemented months before orientation started and each department worked together cohesively to be flexible and allow for those changes to happen."

Coming to a foreign country to start a new chapter in their lives at an American university is a busy, hectic, and confusing time for incoming students. And thanks to a strong game plan by Jones and INTO faculty and staff's ability to adapt to anything that came their way, the new students were able to get off to a good start at Marshall University. This willingness to go the extra mile helped the incoming students to adjust to their new surroundings. As one new student, Harshit Verma noted, "The staff is very, very nice. I like the behavior, very cooperative."

Even before they arrived at the INTO center they had to be greeted and picked up from their incoming flights in the days leading up orientation. "Our International Peer Educator staff worked tirelessly even before orientation started by picking up our new students from the airport. Their hard work made sure that each student who asked for a ride to campus was greeted with a smile and support once they arrived at the airport until they were settled in their residence hall," said Director of Student Experience Jim Clagg.

January 3rd kicked things off with Academic English checking in starting at 8:00 that morning. This was just the beginning of three full days that included everything from campus tours and getting I.D. cards to finding out about insurance and immigration laws and policies. And one of the highlights for the students was a welcome greeting from Marshall University's President Jerry Gilbert.

Dr. Gilbert explained how pleased that everyone at Marshall is to have the new students join the Marshall family. He told them about the Marshall University Creed, and how it is a guide for the students, faculty, and staff of Marshall University to strive to exemplify in their own lives the core values of John Marshall's character: independence, initiative, achievement, ethical integrity, and commitment to community through association and service.

The new students were also excited to find out about another part of Marshall's tradition. Prior to President Gilbert's address, they met everyone's favorite fur covered mascot, Marco. Laughter and smiles were abundant as Marco made his way around the room to pose for pictures and give hugs. Needless to say, Marco's arrival was a big hit.

After President Gilbert's welcome, each student was able to get their picture taken with both President Gilbert and Marco. With the whirlwind schedule of orientation, it is important that the students are able to have fun. "It is wonderful to have our new students meet President Gilbert and Marco," said INTO Marshall Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier. "This event recognizes students as new members of the Thundering Herd and introduces them to several key Marshall traditions. It is our hope that students leaving this event feeling welcomed by the university and a part of the Marshall family."