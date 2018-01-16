Most read
- Huntington Citizens Help Their City Rise Above the Drug Epidemic
- Realtor Hires Business Administrator
- W.Va. AG, 22-State Coalition Defend Free Speech Rights of Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
- CRIME: Two Arrests Multiple Charges
- Kanawha County man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for receiving child pornography
- New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall
- Cabell, Wayne , Winter Storm Warning Lifted
- Cabell Huntington Hospital Recognized as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence
- FALSE ALARM: Hawaii Prepared for incoming ICBM
- How Will Possible Federal Shut Down Affect Benefits, Employees
WV Healthy Children Project launches Choose to Change campaign focused on healthy habits for young children
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 20:18 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This campaign will be conveyed through ads featuring Choosy, a health hero mascot created by a small West Virginia company called Choosy Kids. Choosy represents the acronym Choose Healthy Options Often and Start Young. The mascot promotes healthy habits in a family, agency, classroom, clinic or community. The uniqueness of Choosy is found in his lively music that contains health messages that children enjoy. Choosy also has helpful reminders and resource materials for busy parents and teachers.
The overall campaign goal is that through Choosy, children become messengers about healthy habits in their own households and by making healthy decisions about physical activity and nutrition, they overcome massive media marketing and sometimes family preferences.
The WV Healthy Children Project has been developed as part of a collaboration between WVU Extension Service, WV Prevention Research Center, Choosy Kids, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grant funding for this project was allocated for Barbour, Gilmer and Pleasants Counties in West Virginia.
To learn more about Choosy or the Choose to Change campaign go to facebook.com/choosetochangewv or call the local WVU Extension office in your area.