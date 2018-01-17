CRIME: HPD Continues Possession , Intent to Deliver, and Stolen Property Arrests

 Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Huntington Police stepped up arrests on Jan. 15 many of them connected to tying possession with intent to delivery with stolen goods. In one instance, at Wilson St and 26th Street, they charged a man on eight separate charges including a receiving /transfer of a stolen car and of stolen goods, possession , and possession with intent to deliver.  A woman was arrested at the same location and time (about 4:57 p.m. Jan. 15) for possession , delivery and the execution of an outstanding warrant.

Officers on Jan. 16 at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Route 60 charged a man with possession and a then unexecuted  warrant. 

Leaving the scene , DUI and a warrant resulted in an arrest about 12:43 p.m. at 8th Street and 5th Avenue.

A man was arrested in the 3200 block of Washington Blvd. at about 7:45 p.m. for fleeing, obstruction, and an outstanding warrant.

Among other incidents reported to the police on Jan. 15 included:

- Petit larceny at about 1:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 5th Avenue;

- Domestic battery at about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Arthur Street;

- A DUI causing serious injury at about 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Riverside Drive 

 

 

