CRIME: HPD Continues Possession , Intent to Deliver, and Stolen Property Arrests
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 02:38 Updated 7 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Officers on Jan. 16 at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Route 60 charged a man with possession and a then unexecuted warrant.
Leaving the scene , DUI and a warrant resulted in an arrest about 12:43 p.m. at 8th Street and 5th Avenue.
A man was arrested in the 3200 block of Washington Blvd. at about 7:45 p.m. for fleeing, obstruction, and an outstanding warrant.
Among other incidents reported to the police on Jan. 15 included:
- Petit larceny at about 1:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 5th Avenue;
- Domestic battery at about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Arthur Street;
- A DUI causing serious injury at about 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Riverside Drive