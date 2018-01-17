Marshall University to operate on two-hour delay tomorrow; Delay applies to both classes and offices

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will be operating on a Delay Code B schedule tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18, to allow grounds crews extra time to treat university parking lots and sidewalks. The two-hour delay is for both classes and offices, and affects all the university's campuses and centers.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

The university's policy regarding inclement weather, including additional information about delay schedules, is available at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/weatheremergency-closings.