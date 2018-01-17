Most read
Marshall University to operate on two-hour delay tomorrow; Delay applies to both classes and offices
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 21:04 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.
The university's policy regarding inclement weather, including additional information about delay schedules, is available at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/weatheremergency-closings.