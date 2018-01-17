Marshall University to operate on two-hour delay tomorrow; Delay applies to both classes and offices

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 21:04 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall University to operate on two-hour delay tomorrow; Delay applies to both classes and offices

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will be operating on a Delay Code B schedule tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18, to allow grounds crews extra time to treat university parking lots and sidewalks. The two-hour delay is for both classes and offices, and affects all the university's campuses and centers.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

The university's policy regarding inclement weather, including additional information about delay schedules, is available at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/weatheremergency-closings.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus