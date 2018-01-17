Marshall University Dean's List Available on Website

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The names of Marshall University students who made the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester are available on the Marshall website .

To make the dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 3,145 students included on the website for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.

Many students and their parents have requested that Marshall make the dean's list available to publications that cover their hometowns. Each student's name, hometown, county (for West Virginia) and state are included on the dean's list, which is accessible at http://www.marshall.edu/ucom

m/deans-list-fall-2017.

CABELL COUNTY:

http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-list-fall-2017-west-virginia-except-huntington-part-1/#Cabell

WAYNE COUNTY

http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-list-fall-2017-west-virginia-except-huntington-part-2/#Wayne