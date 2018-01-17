Most read
Marshall University Dean's List Available on Website
To make the dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 3,145 students included on the website for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Many students and their parents have requested that Marshall make the dean's list available to publications that cover their hometowns. Each student's name, hometown, county (for West Virginia) and state are included on the dean's list, which is accessible at http://www.marshall.edu/ucom
CABELL COUNTY:
http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-list-fall-2017-west-virginia-except-huntington-part-1/#Cabell
WAYNE COUNTY
http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-list-fall-2017-west-virginia-except-huntington-part-2/#Wayne