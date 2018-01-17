MU Community Reaches Out Following death of student Bridgett Sacks

 Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 21:31 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
MU Community Reaches Out Following death of student Bridgett Sacks

The Marshall University community was saddened this afternoon to learn that a Marshall student, Bridgett Sacks, age 20, was identified as the victim of a car accident yesterday on I-64.

 The university offers its deepest sympathy to her family and friends for this tragic loss.

Friends and colleagues remembered Sacks this afternoon, with journalism professor Dr. Terry L. Hapney Jr., who previously had her in class, saying she was “one heck of a writer with such a wonderful spirit.”

The university’s Office of Student Affairs will be reaching out to provide assistance and support to Sacks’s family.

She was a radio/television production and management major from Eleanor.

