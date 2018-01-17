Most read
MU Community Reaches Out Following death of student Bridgett Sacks
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 21:31 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Friends and colleagues remembered Sacks this afternoon, with journalism professor Dr. Terry L. Hapney Jr., who previously had her in class, saying she was “one heck of a writer with such a wonderful spirit.”
The university’s Office of Student Affairs will be reaching out to provide assistance and support to Sacks’s family.
She was a radio/television production and management major from Eleanor.