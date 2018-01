Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Jan. 22

Huntington City Council meets Monday , Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. Due to the short agenda, the work session will be Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:45 p.m.

The agenda includes declaring Huntington a Purple Heart City, voting on the Landbank changes, and first reading of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and MU.