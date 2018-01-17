Most read
Home Rule Board OK’s Grafton Brunch Bill, hiring changes
The meeting was held at the West Virginia Department of Revenue in Charleston. Grafton’s proposals were the only new items on the agenda.
Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy serves as chairman of the Home Rule Board.
“The City of Grafton fulfilled its obligations seamlessly and the board passed the proposals unanimously,” Hardy said.
Grafton’s three proposals involved:
· Adopting a Brunch Bill that would change the hours alcohol may be served in the city on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m.;
· Reducing the minimum number of eligible candidates for fire civil service hiring from three to one; and
· Removing the residency requirements on applicants for fire service personnel jobs.
Board members include Mark A. Polen of Cross Lanes, Brian Jones of Morgantown, Chris Fletcher of Morgantown, Wesley H. White of Charleston, Senator Ed Gaunch of Charleston and Delegate Gary Howell of Keyser.