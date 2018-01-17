Most read
- AT&T is Hiring for about 160 Positions in Huntington
- W.Va. AG, 22-State Coalition Defend Free Speech Rights of Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
- West Virginia Partners with SANS Institute to Offer Cybersecurity Training to High School Girls
- CRIME: HPD Continues Possession , Intent to Deliver, and Stolen Property Arrests
- New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall
- Huntington Citizens Help Their City Rise Above the Drug Epidemic
- Victim Service Providers Focus on Best Practices to Address the Impact of Addiction on Ohio Families
- Cabell, Wayne , Winter Storm Warning Lifted
- WV Healthy Children Project launches Choose to Change campaign focused on healthy habits for young children
- Kanawha County man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for receiving child pornography
Two Detroit men plead guilty to federal heroin crimes in Hutington
On September 14, 2015, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2317 Lincoln Avenue in Huntington. When investigators executed the warrant, they located Thrasher and two additional individuals inside the residence. Investigators subsequently seized approximately 18 grams of heroin that was packaged for distribution from Thrasher’s pocket. Thrasher admitted that he had been distributing heroin in the Huntington area. As part of his plea, Thrasher also admitted that he and others used the Lincoln Avenue apartment to distribute heroin between the summer of 2015 and September 14, 2015. Thrasher faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 16, 2018.
In a separate prosecution, on September 12, 2016, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department used a confidential informant to make a controlled purchase of heroin from Pippins. The informant traveled to the Days Inn Hotel located on U.S. Route 60 in Huntington, where Pippins distributed heroin to the informant. Deputies executed a search warrant on his room, and as agents entered, Pippins flushed heroin down the toilet. During the search of the room, deputies seized approximately 6 grams of heroin that Pippins admitted he intended to sell. An analyst with the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the heroin was mixed with fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller. Pippins faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 30, 2018.
Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling these prosecutions. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearings.
These cases were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.