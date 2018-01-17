Most read
CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Make Possession, Burglary Arrests
On January 16 at about 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rt. 60 East, a man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and during his arrest it was found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. At 12:15 p.m. police arrested a man in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue for an outstanding warrant.
At 8 a.m. a woman was charged in the 600 block of W. 13th Street with petit larceny, joy riding and a driving charge. A second woman was charged in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue with burglary, battery and destruction of property.
Officers also charged a man near the 100 block of W. 7th Avenue with domestic battery.
Among incidents reported to HPD are:
- Petit larceny at about 12:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hall Avenue;
- B & E auto at about 12 midnight Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue