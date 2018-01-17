CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Make Possession, Burglary Arrests

Possession of a controlled substance and burglary are among arrests made by the Huntington Police Department, according to the media summary printed Jan. 17, which provides only basic details. HNN generally limits printing of names to serious felonies, as suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

On January 16 at about 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rt. 60 East, a man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and during his arrest it was found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. At 12:15 p.m. police arrested a man in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue for an outstanding warrant.

At 8 a.m. a woman was charged in the 600 block of W. 13th Street with petit larceny, joy riding and a driving charge. A second woman was charged in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue with burglary, battery and destruction of property.

Officers also charged a man near the 100 block of W. 7th Avenue with domestic battery.

Among incidents reported to HPD are:

- Petit larceny at about 12:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hall Avenue;

- B & E auto at about 12 midnight Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue