First AI-Powered Real Estate Agent Robot From TheMove.com
She's just as adept at doing everything you expect of a SuperAgent at TheMove.com, but more. Introducing the world's first AI-powered real estate agent—Amy.
While Amy may be among the first of her kind, testers report that it is hard to tell the difference between the AI robot and a regular human agent. Amy is designed for friendliness, speed, and reliability, and she can even outperform some of TheMove.com's other star agents. Amy exemplifies the new and innovative technologies coming out of Real World Tech Ltd (TheMove.com's parent company).
"Amy is just another brilliant example of the future that comes from integrating intelligent AI technology within the real estate marketspace. Amy is smart, fast and reliable without missing out on those key human features customers come to expect in friendly & dedicated customer service." — Sam Singh, Founder & Chief Executive at TheMove.com
Amy will soon be a familiar voice to property searchers. So far, she is bringing in positive results. As the sole digital SuperAgent, Amy is made with a fail-proof memory, superior artificial intelligence and demonstrates a perfect track record of callbacks. Amy has direct access to TheMove.com's property database and search algorithms. Just like TheMove.com's other 24/7 virtual agents, Amy responds to customer enquiries in under five minutes and connects property searchers to relevant local agents quickly.
If you're using TheMove.com to buy, sell or rent property, don't be surprised to hear Amy's voice on the other end of the line. Her contribution is just another valuable component of TheMove.com's exceptional team of virtual property agents.