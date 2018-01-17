AARP Movies for Grown Ups Voting Available

Make your opinion count forever by voting today in the AARP Movies for Grownups Readers’ Choice Award poll (nominees below.) The movie with the most votes — along with other category winners selected by AARP editors — will be honored Feb. 5 at the star-studded annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

Nominees are Beauty and the Beast, Dunkirk, Get Out, Girl's Trip, The Post, Last Flag Flying, Murder on the Orient Express, Last Jedi, Wonder, and Wonder Woman.

And for the first time in the 17-year history of Movies for Grownups, the ceremony will be aired on TV. You can watch the show on the Great Performances series Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check your local listings and PBS apps).

The deadline for voting is Jan. 19.

Go here to vote:

https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/movies-for-grownups/info-2018/vote-20...