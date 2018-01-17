Most read
AARP Movies for Grown Ups Voting Available
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 23:50 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Nominees are Beauty and the Beast, Dunkirk, Get Out, Girl's Trip, The Post, Last Flag Flying, Murder on the Orient Express, Last Jedi, Wonder, and Wonder Woman.
And for the first time in the 17-year history of Movies for Grownups, the ceremony will be aired on TV. You can watch the show on the Great Performances series Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check your local listings and PBS apps).
The deadline for voting is Jan. 19.
Go here to vote:
https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/movies-for-grownups/info-2018/vote-20...