Huntington Municipal Development Authority Meets Monday

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. in Council Chamber at Huntington City Hall. Agenda items include financial statements, a report on Brownfield Petroleum Grant Sites, and an executive session involving litigation and potential sale items.

HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

January 22, 2018

1. Call To Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of the Minutes of the October 16, 2017 Annual Meeting

5. A Review of the October, November, and December 2017 Financial Statements

6. Director’s Report

a. Brownfield Petroleum Grant Sites

b. HMDA Audit

7. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision.

WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(11)—Attorney-Client Privilege to consider litigation, potential litigation, etc.

8. Adjournment