Most read
- Marshall University Dean's List Available on Website
- First AI-Powered Real Estate Agent Robot From TheMove.com
- BREAKING ... Mayor Steve to Withdraw from House Race
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Jan. 22
- CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Make Possession, Burglary Arrests
- Two Detroit men plead guilty to federal heroin crimes in Hutington
- MU Community Reaches Out Following death of student Bridgett Sacks
- Huntington Municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
- West Virginia Partners with SANS Institute to Offer Cybersecurity Training to High School Girls
- New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall
Marshall University Digital Humanities to host THATCamp
THATCamp is a participant-driven meeting where humanists and technologists from all skill levels, disciplines and professions come together to discuss their interests in the digital humanities. Participants can: share their knowledge of digital tools and their applications to research, teaching, publishing, and archiving; troubleshoot or brainstorm the solution to a problem; receive feedback about ongoing projects; and network among fellow digital humanists.
Sessions will be designed the day of the conference. Participants may propose a session, workshop, or activity through the camp’s blog. For further information on how or what to propose, visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/propose/.
THATCamp is intended to be non-hierarchical and participatory, spontaneous and productive, and accessible and unrestricted. Marshall students and employees and members of the surrounding community are invited. Registration is free for students and $30 for all others. It covers food and T-shirts. To register, visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/register/.
The event is sponsored by Marshall University’s Digital Humanities, the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Arts and Media, the College of Science, the College of Information Technology and Engineering, and Marshall University Libraries.
Contact Dr. Kristen Lillvis by e-mail at lillvis@marshall.edu for additional information regarding the event or visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/ and www.marshall.edu/dh.