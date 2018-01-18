Marshall University Digital Humanities to host THATCamp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Digital Humanities will host its first THATCamp (The Humanities and Technologies Camp) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Visual Arts Center, 927 Third Ave., in downtown Huntington.

THATCamp is a participant-driven meeting where humanists and technologists from all skill levels, disciplines and professions come together to discuss their interests in the digital humanities. Participants can: share their knowledge of digital tools and their applications to research, teaching, publishing, and archiving; troubleshoot or brainstorm the solution to a problem; receive feedback about ongoing projects; and network among fellow digital humanists.

Sessions will be designed the day of the conference. Participants may propose a session, workshop, or activity through the camp’s blog. For further information on how or what to propose, visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/propose/.

THATCamp is intended to be non-hierarchical and participatory, spontaneous and productive, and accessible and unrestricted. Marshall students and employees and members of the surrounding community are invited. Registration is free for students and $30 for all others. It covers food and T-shirts. To register, visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/register/.

The event is sponsored by Marshall University’s Digital Humanities, the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Arts and Media, the College of Science, the College of Information Technology and Engineering, and Marshall University Libraries.

Contact Dr. Kristen Lillvis by e-mail at lillvis@marshall.edu for additional information regarding the event or visit http://marshall2018.thatcamp.org/ and www.marshall.edu/dh.