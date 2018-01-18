Attorney General Morrisey, Faith Leaders to Tackle Opioid Abuse in Logan County

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will travel to Logan County to continue a faith-based initiative aimed at empowering religious groups across the Mountain State in the fight against substance abuse.

The Attorney General’s “Combating Addiction with Grace” program will roll into Logan for a conference next week at Word of Life Church. It follows successful conferences already held in Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Fairmont, Wheeling and Beckley.

“The faith-based community plays a big part in fighting this horrible epidemic,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work together to see significant improvement, and most importantly save the thousands of lives caught in addiction’s grasp.”

The goal will be to form an action plan and ideas of how to combat the drug epidemic in each community represented.

“I’m very thankful for the increased effort we have seen the last couple of years on the state and federal level concerning drug addiction,” said Pastor Josh Vanhook with Word of Life Church. “However, we need much more community involvement especially from the churches. We cannot afford to continue to turn a blind eye to this problem.”

The initiative will connect faith leaders with law enforcement, first responders, residential treatment and local substance abuse groups among others. Attendees also will receive resources to help those suffering from opioid abuse and addiction, while expanding their understanding of the statewide impact.

The event will take place Jan. 25 at Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Fork Road in Logan. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

This event is open to the public. Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Peni Adams at 304-993-9106 or by email at

.

“Combating Addiction with Grace” continues the Attorney General’s holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction.

This holistic approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, major change of drug policies, multistate partnerships, new technology, awareness initiatives, drug incinerators and drop boxes to dispose of unwanted/expired prescriptions and the best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.