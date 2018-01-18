Most read
- Marshall University Dean's List Available on Website
- BREAKING ... Mayor Steve to Withdraw from House Race
- First AI-Powered Real Estate Agent Robot From TheMove.com
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Jan. 22
- CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Make Possession, Burglary Arrests
- Two Detroit men plead guilty to federal heroin crimes in Hutington
- MU Community Reaches Out Following death of student Bridgett Sacks
- Huntington Municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
- West Virginia Partners with SANS Institute to Offer Cybersecurity Training to High School Girls
- New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall
Federal inmates plead guilty to weapons charges
In a separate prosecution, Michael Camp, 29, entered his guilty plea to the same federal weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their investigative work on these cases.
Lance admitted that on June 3, 2017, a Bureau of Prisons staff member located an object in the waist band of his pants. The object was a handcrafted weapon consisting of a sock tied to a combination lock.
In a separate prosecution, Camp admitted that on July 17, 2017, a Bureau of Prisons staff member discovered an object in Camp’s boot. The object was a handcrafted weapon commonly referred to as a “shank.” The shank was a toothbrush about six inches long and sharpened to a point on one end.
Lance and Camp each face up to five years in federal prison when they are sentenced on April 25, 2018.
Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling these prosecutions. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearings.