Federal inmates plead guilty to weapons charges

 Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 20:03 Updated 6 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Two inmates who possessed weapons at the Federal Correctional Institution at Beckley pleaded guilty , announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Daqone Lance, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate.

In a separate prosecution, Michael Camp, 29, entered his guilty plea to the same federal weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their investigative work on these cases.

 

Lance admitted that on June 3, 2017, a Bureau of Prisons staff member located an object in the waist band of his pants. The object was a handcrafted weapon consisting of a sock tied to a combination lock.

 

In a separate prosecution, Camp admitted that on July 17, 2017, a Bureau of Prisons staff member discovered an object in Camp’s boot. The object was a handcrafted weapon commonly referred to as a “shank.” The shank was a toothbrush about six inches long and sharpened to a point on one end. 

 

Lance and Camp each face up to five years in federal prison when they are sentenced on April 25, 2018.

 

Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling these prosecutions. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearings.

