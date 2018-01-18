Most read
Huntington Council Schedules Two Committee Meetings Before Council Session
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 20:16 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Alex Vence, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, announced a 6 p.m. Jan. 22 session to discuss a memorandum of understanding resolution between the Cabell County Stop Team & Huntington Police Dept.
Following the Public Safety meeting, Administration/Finance, chaired by Joyce Clark , will discuss two resolutions:
1. Resolution – Application w/WVDO to become an ON TRAC Community
2. Resolution – Maintenance/Support Agreement w/Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Council committee meetings are televised on Comcast Channel 24.