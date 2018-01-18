Huntington Council Schedules Two Committee Meetings Before Council Session

 Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 20:16 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Twp Huntington City Council committees --- Public Safety along with Administration & Finance --- will meet prior to the 7:30 p.m. Monday , Jan. 22 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Alex Vence, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, announced a 6 p.m. Jan. 22 session to discuss a memorandum of understanding resolution between the Cabell County Stop Team & Huntington Police Dept. 

Following the Public Safety meeting, Administration/Finance, chaired by Joyce Clark , will discuss two resolutions:

1. Resolution – Application w/WVDO to become an ON TRAC Community

2. Resolution – Maintenance/Support Agreement w/Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Council committee meetings are televised on Comcast Channel 24. 

 

