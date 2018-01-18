Variety Calls "Heroin(e)" Secure for Oscar Bid

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 23:30 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Jan Radar, left, and Judge Patricia Keller (right)
Jan Radar, left, and Judge Patricia Keller (right)

Oscar Day (nominations) is Tuesday. Variety has published its final predictions. And, it's called "Heroin(e)" , a short documentary based on Huntington battling the opioid as one of two "secure" films headed for nomination. 

The trade publication places “Edith+Edie,”  a zeitgeist-tapping portrait of America's oldest interracial couple as the other secure "short documentary" nomination. 

Kristopher Tapley penned the story adding, "picking the short film categories is always tricky. You more or less have to go with your gut."

Tapley names other engrossing films stressing " you have to just go with your gut (and yes, all contenders have been viewed before wagering guesses in these categories)."  

In Contention for Best Picture (Variety)
In Contention for Best Picture (Variety)
Photo Montage Variety

By the way, here are  Variety's Best Picture projections: Call Me by Your Name( exclusive Marquee Pullman 16), Dunkirk, Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post (wide) , Shape of Water (Marquee Pullman 16, Marquee Southridge, Marquee Galleria , Marquee Highlands, GHTC Park Place), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. (Other possibilities --- Darkest Hour, I Tonya,Big Sick)

DIRECTING:

  • “Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan
  • “The Florida Project” Sean Baker
  • “Lady Bird” Greta Gerwig
  • “The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Martin McDonagh

 

BEST ACTOR 

Shape of Water Costume for Sally Hawkins
Shape of Water Costume for Sally Hawkins

  • Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis “Phantom Thread”
  • James Franco “The Disaster Artist”
  • Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”
  • Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”

Possible: Daniel Day Lewis, James Franco, Denzel Washington

BEST ACTRESS  

  • Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”
  • Meryl Streep “The Post”

Possibilities: Michelle Lewis, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Annette Bening, Jessica Chastain

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus