Oscar Day (nominations) is Tuesday. Variety has published its final predictions. And, it's called "Heroin(e)" , a short documentary based on Huntington battling the opioid as one of two "secure" films headed for nomination.

The trade publication places “Edith+Edie,” a zeitgeist-tapping portrait of America's oldest interracial couple as the other secure "short documentary" nomination.

Kristopher Tapley penned the story adding, "picking the short film categories is always tricky. You more or less have to go with your gut."

Tapley names other engrossing films stressing " you have to just go with your gut (and yes, all contenders have been viewed before wagering guesses in these categories)."

By the way, here are Variety's Best Picture projections: Call Me by Your Name( exclusive Marquee Pullman 16), Dunkirk, Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post (wide) , Shape of Water (Marquee Pullman 16, Marquee Southridge, Marquee Galleria , Marquee Highlands, GHTC Park Place), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. (Other possibilities --- Darkest Hour, I Tonya,Big Sick)

DIRECTING:

Christopher Nolan "Dunkirk"

Sean Baker "The Florida Project"

Greta Gerwig "Lady Bird"

Guillermo del Toro "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST ACTOR

Shape of Water Costume for Sally Hawkins

Timothée Chalamet "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis "Phantom Thread"

James Franco "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya "Get Out"

Gary Oldman "Darkest Hour"

Possible: Daniel Day Lewis, James Franco, Denzel Washington

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep "The Post"

Possibilities: Michelle Lewis, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Annette Bening, Jessica Chastain