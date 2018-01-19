BREAKING ... Mayor Steve to Withdraw from House Race

 Friday, January 19, 2018 - 00:12 Updated 2 hours ago

According to a story in the Herald Dispatch, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will withdraw from his announced run for Congress.

 

Williams told the H-D editorial board:

"I cannot in good conscience proceed on a political campaign when I have problems that need my immediate attention right now (in Huntington)." 

