Johnson to Retire from Office of Drug Control Policy

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced the retirement of Jim Johnson, director of the DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, effective January 22, 2018.

“I am extremely grateful for Jim’s invaluable service to DHHR for the time he was here, and am happy to say that Jim is only semi-retiring,” Crouch said. “At a time when West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate is the highest in the nation, Jim has set the stage for DHHR to help us turn the corner on the drug problem. Jim will transition to a part-time basis and help continue the work that he started. His commitment and passion to tackle the drug problem in this state will not allow him to retire completely. He has been instrumental in establishing this critical office and paved the path forward. Although Jim feels the need to spend at least a portion of his time enjoying retirement with his family as he had planned, I am pleased that he will continue to offer his wealth of knowledge to DHHR by assisting us on special projects.”





Johnson was appointed to the position in September 2017. Prior to accepting the position at DHHR, Johnson had enjoyed one week of retirement from the director of the Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, and previously served as Police Chief/Officer for the City of Huntington for more than 40 years.





“I am hopeful that my tenure at DHHR has been impactful and that many of the projects we have initiated will help combat this horrible epidemic,” said Johnson. “I have decided that after 45 years, it really is time to enjoy retirement, although I am still excited and appreciative for the opportunity to continue some of those efforts to combat this terrible disease.”





Susie Mullens, program manager of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, will assume the role of interim director.