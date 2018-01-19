Annual Marshall Day at the Capitol coming up Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Kelly green will be in style at the West Virginia State Capitol next Wednesday, Jan. 24, as Marshall University celebrates the annual Marshall Day at the Capitol.

Representatives from Marshall, including Marco the Bison, will be at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., greeting visitors and interacting with legislators. Displays promoting a variety of programs will be set up during the event, which is being organized by the university’s office of alumni relations. The newly formed MU Capitol Club, whose members represent Marshall alumni working in state government, also will be participating.

“Once again it is a privilege to spend time with our elected state leaders at the West Virginia Capitol Complex and showcase the numerous programs and ongoing projects at Marshall University,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “There are so many great things to talk about where Marshall University is concerned and this is our day to position those topics center stage in the eyes of our state legislators.”

Hayes said that while speaking with legislators and others during the events, Marshall representatives will be emphasizing that higher education means jobs and that every Marshall degree earned is an investment in the future of West Virginia.

Participants will be using the Twitter hashtag #MarshallUDay for tweets that day.