Distinguished Professor guest scholar to present upcoming concerts

The first will be a baroque concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Smith Recital Hall, where he will be joined by Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith on the violin, Dr. Wendell Dobbs on the flute, Dr. Solen Dikener on the cello and tenor Dr. Alexander Lee. There will be a repeat performance for residents of the Woodlands retirement community.

The second concert is planned for noon Thursday, Feb. 1, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Fifth Ave., where he will present a solo organ recital.

Hainsworth also will present a lecture at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, in Smith Recital Hall, which is open to all Marshall University College of Arts and Media students.

All are welcome to the free concerts, made possible by the Marshall University School of Music and College of Arts and Media, as well as Music Director Dr. John Campbell of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. The events are also funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment.