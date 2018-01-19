Distinguished Professor guest scholar to present upcoming concerts

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 19, 2018 - 19:36 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Distinguished Professor guest scholar to present upcoming concerts

Marshall University’s 2018 Edwards Distinguished Professor guest scholar Dr. Christopher Hainsworth, organist and harpsichordist, will perform two upcoming concerts in Huntington.

 

The first will be a baroque concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Smith Recital Hall, where he will be joined by Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith on the violin, Dr. Wendell Dobbs on the flute, Dr. Solen Dikener on the cello and tenor Dr. Alexander Lee. There will be a repeat performance for residents of the Woodlands retirement community.

The second concert is planned for noon Thursday, Feb. 1, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Fifth Ave., where he will present a solo organ recital.

Hainsworth also will present a lecture at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, in Smith Recital Hall, which is open to all Marshall University College of Arts and Media students.

All are welcome to the free concerts, made possible by the Marshall University School of Music and College of Arts and Media, as well as Music Director Dr. John Campbell of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.  The events are also funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus