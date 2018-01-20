Most read
- How Will Possible Federal Shut Down Affect Benefits, Employees
- BREAKING ... Mayor Steve to Withdraw from House Race
- Ashland Police Officer "Caught" Doing Good Deed
- Variety Calls "Heroin(e)" Secure for Oscar Bid
- Attorney General Morrisey, Faith Leaders to Tackle Opioid Abuse in Logan County
- CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Make Possession, Burglary Arrests
- Marshall University Digital Humanities to host THATCamp
- Marshall University Dean's List Available on Website
- New Year, New International Students For INTO Marshall
- Reed elected president of national arts organization
CRIME LOG: Two Women Charged with Possession, Intent to Deliver
Huntington Police report indicate multiple arrests between Jan. 17 and through about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
- Possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene, and DUI at mile marker nine of I-64 at about 9:35 a.m. Jan. 17
- Warrant execution 1 a.m. Jan 18 in the 800 block of W. 17th Street
- Two warrant executions at about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 18 and at about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 19 at 12 Street and Enslow Blvd and also in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue
- Possession of marijuana at about 5:35 a.m. Jan 19 in the 2900 block of First Avenue;
The report includes an "intoxicating substances" report on Jan. 18 at about 2:05 a.m. Jan. 18 followed about six hours later (8:08 a.m.) by a deceased person at the same address.
Among other incidents reported to HPD:
- Petit larceny about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Tenth Avenue;
- Breaking and entering at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 500 block of Bridge Street
- Auto breaking/entering about 12 midnight Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue;
- Petit larceny at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 3100 Rt. 60