CRIME LOG: Two Women Charged with Possession, Intent to Deliver

Two women have been lodged in the Western Regional Jail following their arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the FBI Task Force. The search warrant was executed at Pogue Street Thursday, Jan. 18.

Huntington Police report indicate multiple arrests between Jan. 17 and through about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 19.

- Possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene, and DUI at mile marker nine of I-64 at about 9:35 a.m. Jan. 17

- Warrant execution 1 a.m. Jan 18 in the 800 block of W. 17th Street

- Two warrant executions at about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 18 and at about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 19 at 12 Street and Enslow Blvd and also in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue

- Possession of marijuana at about 5:35 a.m. Jan 19 in the 2900 block of First Avenue;

The report includes an "intoxicating substances" report on Jan. 18 at about 2:05 a.m. Jan. 18 followed about six hours later (8:08 a.m.) by a deceased person at the same address.

Among other incidents reported to HPD:

- Petit larceny about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Tenth Avenue;

- Breaking and entering at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 500 block of Bridge Street

- Auto breaking/entering about 12 midnight Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue;

- Petit larceny at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 3100 Rt. 60