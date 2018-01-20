FIRST LOOK: Shape of Water Blends Whimsy , Deep Thought, and Romance in a Dark "Noir" Like Premise

Science-fiction does not have to be set in galaxies far , far away or centuries ahead on Earth.

"Shape of Water" sends viewers into a past time warp where the yellow and black "fallout shelter" signs proliferated, the U.S. and Russia silently stalked each others scientific realms for classified secrets, and the term work force "equality" had hardly entered the workplace. Women fresh from world war manufacturing duties were relegated mostly to clerk, receptionist or cleaning duties. Similarly, the black and white racial civil rights marches had yet to assemble. For most, the late 50s/early 60s was a continuation of interrupted 40s business as usual.

Plain, mute lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) trudges the midnight shift at a hidden in plain sight classified scientific facility that has secured an "asset" (an amphibian-esque merman) from an undisclosed venue. While sweeping floors and scraping crap on her bare knees, Elisa hears and sees the creature (Doug Jones). She and fellow custodian Zelda (Octavia Spencer) take out and clean the trash as experiment leaders discard them as insignificant to exposure to details.

Director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro has combined the feel of an ole style low budget monster movie ("Creature from the Black Lagoon") and the empathy and romance of an adult fairy tale ("Beauty and the Beast"). Unlike "My Fair Lady," his Elisa has a going nowhere spinster life except for befriending a neighboring would be artist Giles (Richard Jenkins), both of whom live on the second floor of the Orpheum Theatre.

Hawkins' Elisa has a contrary and contradictory personality buried beneath her still mouth. The accident that took her speech likely rendered her tolerant of differences, as her closest friends are an African American, a closet homosexual, and the Amazon fish. Otherwise, her life has time preciseness, jumbled by the working midnight to morning, which has her sleeping on a couch wearing blinders, a house coat, and dark pumps as slippers. A bath , polishing shoes, packing boiled eggs for lunch , and a few moments of TV with Giles are part of her ready to work routine, which does not include painting her face or decorating her legs with hosiery. Her only hint of fashion interest is repeatedly gazing at a red pair of heels (see the film's cover art), which, perhaps, symbolically flashback to Dorothy in Oz or Disney's Cinderella.

Interestingly, the handsome prince /princess goes in reverse along with the addition of a Madison spin from "Splash."

Surrounded by broken misfits like herself, Hawkins relies on sign language, darting eyes, and body movements for straggling a fantasy and real world where boorish men in power ignore and fuel a toxic workplace filled with harassment and discrimination of many forms. Each of those characters including a humane scientist opposing a General's autopsy of the creature could spin deeper emotions all to themselves, but this is the ultimate star crossed lover breaking norms (literally a fish out of water) leaving the time frame's inequalities dangling as status quo.

The creature, like Elisa, does not speak. He learns through repeating, mimicking, and responds to kindness and torture. del Toro leaves much unstated about the "fish,"especially as the climax unfolds.

Having shot "Shape of Water" in the stealth of darkness, the production gains an enduring eerie, mysterious atmosphere created by Del Toro's choice of side and back lighting.

Don't let the "fairy" in "tale" deceive you. "Shape" has an R-rating , though two of the three sex scenes are brief shrouded by silhouette.