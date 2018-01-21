Attorney General Morrisey, Bipartisan Coalition Pushes to Eliminate Job-Killing Power Plan

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a coalition of 26 states and state agencies in support of permanently rescinding the so-called Clean Power Plan.

The bipartisan coalition filed its public comment letter as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed repeal of the Power Plan. It encourages the EPA to eliminate the overreaching Obama-era rule and return authority to manage energy resources to the states.

“I am pleased to work with President Trump’s EPA in reviewing the devastating effects of this job-killing rule,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Permanently abolishing the Power Plan will provide a much anticipated feeling of relief among West Virginia coal miners and their families.”

The Attorney General has taken the lead on many achievements that paved the way for the impending repeal.

Those actions include challenging the Power Plan on the day it was published, leading the states’ legal efforts all the way to the Supreme Court’s historic and unprecedented stay of the regulation in February 2016 and speaking in support of the repeal during a two-day public hearing at the State Capitol in Charleston.

West Virginia submitted the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, along with the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

