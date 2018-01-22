Most read
Marshall School of Music to continue Jazz Night at the Press Club series
Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall’s Jazz Combo I, community members, and other special guest artists and groups are invited perform as part of this series, which then will continue every other Wednesday until the end of the semester. It is organized in collaboration with Dr. Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies at Marshall.
The series aims to showcase America’s only original art form in an intimate and artistic space. There is no cost to attend or to perform as part of Jazz Night at The Press Club. For more information about performing or attending, contact Marshall student Jacob Lambert at Lambert200@marshall.edu.