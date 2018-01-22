Marshall School of Music to continue Jazz Night at the Press Club series

 Monday, January 22, 2018 - 18:16 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall School of Music to continue Jazz Night at the Press Club series

The Jazz Department in Marshall University’s School of Music will continue its Jazz Night at The Press Club concert/performance series beginning the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Press Club, 1212 Fourth Ave.

 

Marshall’s Jazz Combo I, community members, and other special guest artists and groups are invited perform as part of this series, which then will continue every other Wednesday until the end of the semester. It is organized in collaboration with Dr. Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies at Marshall.

The series aims to showcase America’s only original art form in an intimate and artistic space. There is no cost to attend or to perform as part of Jazz Night at The Press Club. For more information about performing or attending, contact Marshall student Jacob Lambert at Lambert200@marshall.edu.

