Applications Available for Community Block Grant Development Funds
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 18:41 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
If your organization is interested, please fill out the application in the link below and send two hard copies to: Planning and Development, 800 5th Ave., Room L7, Huntington, WV 25701. Also, send a digital copy to hcrislip@cityofhuntington.com. The application deadline is February 27.
If you have any questions, please contact Scottt Lemley at 304-696-4486, Ext. 1020 or email lemleys@cityofhuntington.com.