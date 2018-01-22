Applications Available for Community Block Grant Development Funds

 Monday, January 22, 2018

The Department of Planning and Development is accepting applications from community organizations for fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant funding.

If your organization is interested, please fill out the application in the link below and send two hard copies to: Planning and Development, 800 5th Ave., Room L7, Huntington, WV 25701. Also, send a digital copy to hcrislip@cityofhuntington.com. The application deadline is February 27.

If you have any questions, please contact Scottt Lemley at 304-696-4486, Ext. 1020 or email lemleys@cityofhuntington.com.

