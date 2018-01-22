Most read
- Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
- How Will Possible Federal Shut Down Affect Benefits, Employees
- Attorney General Morrisey, Bipartisan Coalition Pushes to Eliminate Job-Killing Power Plan
- CRIME LOG: Two Women Charged with Possession, Intent to Deliver
- Huntington Council Schedules Two Committee Meetings Before Council Session
- City of Huntington to Stream Council Meetings Live on Facebook
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Jan. 22
- BREAKING ... Mayor Steve to Withdraw from House Race
- Johnson to Retire from Office of Drug Control Policy
- Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
City of Huntington to Stream Council Meetings Live on Facebook
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 19:04 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Brian Chambers, City of Huntington Communications Director, announced that in "an effort to be more transparent with public and see business of city in real time."
Meetings will be streamed from the City of Huntington's FB page beginning tonight.