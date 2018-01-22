City of Huntington to Stream Council Meetings Live on Facebook

 Monday, January 22, 2018 - 19:04 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Don't have Comcast cable?  You can now view council meetings on Facebook.

Brian Chambers, City of Huntington Communications Director, announced that in "an effort to be more transparent with public and see business  of city in real time."

Meetings will be streamed from the City of Huntington's FB page beginning tonight. 

