Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
“We lost a dear friend today,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Chief Joe was brave, and he demonstrated courage that inspired us all. Joe’s bright smile will be missed as well as his gentle but determined demeanor. He was dedicated to his love for his family, service to his community, and loyalty to his department. Most of all, he was a Huntington Police officer. We will miss our friend.”
City Council Chairman Mark Bates said. “On behalf of my colleagues on Huntington City Council, we send our deepest condolences to Chief Ciccarelli’s family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. The men and women of the Huntington Police Department and our community have lost a dedicated law enforcement officer and experienced leader.”